Body of paddleboarder missing on Cascade River recovered

The body of a missing 37-year-old Nevada woman was recovered from a logjam on the Cascade River on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman and a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man went missing Thursday while floating down the Cascade River. A search began Thursday night after the pair did not arrive as planned at the Marble Creek campground, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

The man, who had been on an inflatable kayak, was located uninjured on the side of the road about 10:45 a.m. Friday. He told authorities that the woman, who had been on a paddleboard, became caught and trapped underneath a logjam, Undersheriff Chad Clark said in an update on Friday night.

The woman’s body was later recovered from the logjam. Both the man and woman had minimal experience on the Cascade River, the Sheriff’s Office said.