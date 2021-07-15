Arson suspected for 12 fires started along I-5, US-101 in Thurston and Mason counties

All County Rooter & Repair workers help put out a fire on the side of northbound I-5 in Thurston County on Wednesday afternoon. WSP

Several brush fires started along Interstate 5 and U.S. Highway 101 in Thurston County have police searching for a possible arsonist.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Washington State Patrol along with multiple fire departments were notified of brush fires on the right side of northbound I-5. In total, 9 fires were reported in Thurston County, all along the right side of northbound I-5 and U.S. 101.

Reyer said the first fire was reported near milepost 92 in the Scatter Creek area. After it was reported, five more fires were reported along northbound I-5, between Scatter Creek in Grand Mound and Trosper Road in Tumwater. An additional three fires were discovered on northbound U.S. 101 between Black Lake Boulevard and Steamboat Island Road.

Mason County also had three brush fires along the northbound lanes of U.S. 101, Reyer said.

Because the fires appear to have been started one after the other along the same northbound route, WSP is investigating the situation as arson, Reyer told The Olympian.

One witness was interviewed by troopers at the scene of the fire near Mud Bay Road. They told troopers they had seen a blue-black box truck-style vehicle speed away from one of the fires. The witness was unable to recall the license plate number of the vehicle or give a description of the driver so WSP is asking the community for tips.

In total, 12 fires were discovered along I-5 and U.S. 101 on Wednesday. If investigators prove that the fires were intentionally set, the perpetrator could face 12 counts of first-degree arson — a Class A felony that carries a sentencing option of life in prison and a fine of $50,000 per charge in Washington.

Multiple fire departments helped put out the fires, most of them easily manageable brush fires. However, Washington state Department of Natural Resources firefighters had to be called in for the fire near Trosper Road when it became a threat to nearby structures, Reyer said.

By about 6 p.m., all the fires had been extinguished. One fire was put out in part by workers from All County Rooter & Repair.