Seen from space: Video shows smoke from largest U.S. fire – 212,000 acres in Oregon

The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has grown to over 212,000 acres — or more than 330 square miles — making it the largest in the United States, fire officials reported.

In video from satellite imagery, shared by the NOAA, smoke and clouds billow from the massive fire.

The fire was only 5 percent contained as of July 14, 2021, officials added.

In Washington, firefighters braced for strong winds that could fan the flames of existing wildfires, the Associated Press reported. A fire in Chelan County in central Washington was threatening 1,500 homes along with orchards and a power station, authorities said. Mandatory evacuations were in effect. In north-central Washington, about 200 people in Nespelem on Colville tribal land evacuated Monday night.

In California, the Dixie Fire quickly ate up 2,250 acres in Plumas County by Thursday morning and was 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

