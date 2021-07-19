Tacoma police investigate 2 weekend homicides

Tacoma Police say they are investigating two fatalities that happened over the weekend — one involving a female security guard and the other a man who was shot.

Police say the woman, who is in her 40’s, was working as a security guard and was found dead by her co-worker around 6 a.m. Sunday, KOMO-TV reported.

“When the security guard arrived for her shift, they located their co-worker, a black female in her 40s, who had evident signs of trauma,” said Officer Shelbie Boyd.

When crews arrived, they determined the security guard died from that trauma, though police declined to immediately say whether the guard was beaten to death.

Police were also called around 3 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance and found a Hispanic man on the ground and appeared to have been shot. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. No suspect has been found in either incident.

“It’s tragic,” Boyd said. “It’s not like we’ve already dealt enough with the pandemic but that people are having to deal with being victims of crime right now.”