Washington state

Crews search for missing hiker near Mount St. Helens

The Associated Press

KELSO, Wash.

Authorities are searching for an Army lieutenant reported missing near Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says crews are searching for a missing hiker, identified as 1st Lt. Brian Yang in the Coldwater area of Mount St. Helens. KOIN reports Yang, 25, was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

According to its Twitter account, the Army’s I Corps is aware of Yang’s absence and is also involved in the effort.

