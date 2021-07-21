Wildfires keeping this road east closed, but many trails are still accessible

Smoke rises from a fire west of Winthrop, Wash., along Highway 20 on Monday, July 12. “On State Route 20 west of Winthrop, fires have intensified and the closure points are now milepost 165 to 185. It looks like this closure could sadly last at least a few more weeks,” WSDOT tweeted Tuesday, July 20. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Wildfires burning in Okanogan County will keep the North Cascades Highway closed through July and possibly longer, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

“On State Route 20 west of Winthrop, fires have intensified and the closure points are now milepost 165 to 185. It looks like this closure could sadly last at least a few more weeks,” WSDOT tweeted Tuesday, July 20.

Highway 20 closed July 12 but remains open on the west side, in Whatcom and Skagit counties, allowing access to the North Cascades National Park visitor center at Newhalem and hiking trails nearby.

Firefighting crews are using the highway to stage trucks and equipment and in some cases fire is burning near the road, WSDOT said in a blog post.

“We also recognize that the North Cascades Highway is a popular destination this time of year for travel between the beautiful Skagit and Methow valleys. The good news is, some of the most popular sites are still accessible, it just may take a little longer to get there,” WSDOT said. “You can still access Diablo Lake and Washington Pass from the west side and there are still routes to get to the Methow Valley, it just takes a little more time.”