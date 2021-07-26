Police: 3 killed in shootings in Seattle

Authorities say three people were killed and five others injured during a series of shootings early Sunday in Seattle.

KOMO reports that Sunday evening, police said two people were arrested in connection with one of the shooting scenes, with a suspect expected to face a homicide charge and another suspect for unlawful discharge of a weapon.

In a video posted to social media, interim Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz said the shootings were linked to an abundance of guns on city streets.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get the guns off the streets,” he said.

The shootings occurred in Belltown, Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District and Cal Anderson Park.