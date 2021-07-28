Tacoma man pleads guilty in 2018 murder of 34-year-old woman

A 52-year-old Tacoma, Washington man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman with a baseball bat and gun on federal land in 2018, according to prosecutors.

Bobbie Anson Pease entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a press release.

Pease and co-defendant Jeremy Warren killed the woman in a wooded area on Joint Base Lewis-McChord property after accusing her of stealing a drug pipe and pocket knife. Her body was later discovered by railroad workers.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to recommend a 26-year prison term when he's sentenced on October 22.