Washington state

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at RapidRide transit station

The Associated Press

SEATAC, Wash.

One man was killed and two more people were injured in a shooting Thursday evening at the RapidRide transit station in SeaTac, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at 6:11 p.m., said Sgt. Tim Meyer, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The two injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center, the Seattle Times reported.

Meyer said the suspect, or suspects, in the shooting remains at large but otherwise released little information.

He said there were road closures and traffic delays around South 200 Street and International Boulevard due to the investigation.

