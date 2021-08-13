Washington state

Father drowns while trying to save daughter in Angle Lake

The Associated Press

SEATAC, Wash.

Authorities said a father diving in to Angle Lake in SeaTac to rescue his daughter Thursday evening drowned despite emergency crews efforts to resuscitate him.

Emergency crews were called to Angle Lake for two people in the water just after 6:15 p.m. The medics pulled a 10-year-old girl and her father from the water and started resuscitation efforts, KOMO-TV reported.

Authorities tried CPR on the child’s father, but he died at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

Investigators said the father dove into the lake to rescue his daughter.

