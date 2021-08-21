Washington state

Portland preps for expected protests between opposing groups

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

All available police personnel in Portland, Oregon, will report for duty Sunday because of expected rallies between opposing groups downtown.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite predicted clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another” at Tom McCall Waterfront Park Sunday afternoon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported it is far-right groups that are planning a rally.

The bureau is working with Oregon State Police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners to address this weekend’s demonstrations.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Washington state

Man pleads not guilty to

August 21, 2021 8:24 PM

Business

Vaccine rule comes as WA state ferries face staffing crunch

August 21, 2021 6:07 PM

Washington state

Portland prepares for potentially violent weekend protests

August 21, 2021 4:28 PM

Washington state

2 men in stolen car killed in crash in Tacoma

August 21, 2021 2:34 PM

Business

Officials knew mayor’s phone setting caused texts to vanish

August 21, 2021 1:45 PM

Nation & World

WA state employee union raps Inslee over vaccine mandates

August 21, 2021 12:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service