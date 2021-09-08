Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Police: 2 dead in separate driving, parking disputes in OR

The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore.

A suburban Portland man was stabbed to death over a parking spot while a Salem man was shot and killed during “road rage incident” near Beaverton, according to police.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Shawn Hamilton is suspected to stabbing 68-year-old Robert “Randy” Ricketts at the Hogan Woods Apartments on Friday afternoon.

Police say the two men had been arguing over a parking space at the complex before Ricketts was attacked. Police booked Hamilton into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Also on Friday, deputies and Beaverton Police responded at about 7 p.m. to a report of a shooting during a road rage incident, the Statesman Journal reported.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Mark E. Stadamire, 51, of Salem, died. The sheriff’s office says he and another man got out of their vehicles with handguns, and multiple shots were fired.

The sheriff's office said the other man involved is cooperating and hadn't been arrested or charged as of Monday afternoon.

