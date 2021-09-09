Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Franklin County officials investigating 2 likely drownings

The Associated Press

PASCO, Wash.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two potential drownings after finding the body of an 80-year-old man. Authorities say a 35-year-old man is still missing.

The sheriff’s office responded to the report of a capsized boat on Chance Lake. The lake is located near Hendricks Road, east of State Route 17, KOMO-TV reported.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office reported finding a submerged boat. During their investigation, the body of an 80-year-old Grandview man was located. He is believed to have drowned.

Authorities say they have reason to believe that a 35-year-old Grandview man is still missing. The sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious with this incident and it appears to be a tragic accident. Authorities are not releasing the identities of the individuals at this time.

