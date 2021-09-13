Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Washington state

Authorities: 1 killed in explosion in Troutdale, Oregon

The Associated Press

Authorities say an explosion from a pickup truck killed one person early Monday morning in Troutdale, Oregon.

KOIN reports police and firefighters responded to the scene and found a car and home badly damaged.

The call originally came in as a report of a house fire around 2:15 a.m., and some neighbors said they heard a large explosion, followed by sights of metal debris near the property.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Seattle branch are assisting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Washington state

Asian giant hornet nest destroyed in northwest Washington

September 13, 2021 7:21 AM

Crime

3 dead after shooting, head-on crash in Auburn

September 13, 2021 7:20 AM

Washington state

Psychiatric hospital patient steals truck, drives off campus

September 13, 2021 7:19 AM

Washington state

Health officials: Masks required for large outdoor events

September 13, 2021 7:19 AM

National

Family of man killed during Portland protests sues city

September 12, 2021 1:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service