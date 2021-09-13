Authorities: 1 killed in explosion in Troutdale, Oregon

Authorities say an explosion from a pickup truck killed one person early Monday morning in Troutdale, Oregon.

KOIN reports police and firefighters responded to the scene and found a car and home badly damaged.

The call originally came in as a report of a house fire around 2:15 a.m., and some neighbors said they heard a large explosion, followed by sights of metal debris near the property.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Seattle branch are assisting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.