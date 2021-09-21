Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Oregon to charge out-of-state RV campers 25% more

The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore.

Oregon will charge campers from outside the state a 25% fee for RV sites in dozens of campgrounds because of increased demand for the spaces.

The fee will apply to everything from small pop-up trailers to Airstreams to motorhomes, but will not apply to tents, yurts or cabins, the Statesman Journal reported Tuesday.

The fee will be assessed starting next year at 56 campgrounds. Roughly 60% of state park campsites are designed for RVs and they currently cost $24 to $40 per night. Next year, they will cost $30 to $50 for non-residents.

The spike won’t affect campsites on federal lands, such as U.S. Forest Service campgrounds.

Competition for RV sites — and campsites overall — has risen dramatically in Oregon over the past decade, particularly at the Oregon Coast.

