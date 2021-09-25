Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Washington woman sought in Las Vegas found at casino mall

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

A Native American woman from northwestern Washington state has been found safe in Las Vegas, police said Friday, nearly three weeks after her fiancé and friends reported her missing while on vacation.

Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham, Washington, had been arrested on felony drug charges Sept. 1 in Las Vegas, according to court records, and she was released without bond the next day pending a Sept. 30 court appearance at which a criminal complaint could be filed. The name of an attorney was not included in the record.

Finkbonner was located late Thursday at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, missing persons detectives verified her identification, she was offered assistance, and her family was notified, Las Vegas police said.

Finkbonner's family had filed missing person reports with the Lummi Nation Police Department and Las Vegas police after her fiancé and friends missed four Facebook Messenger contacts from her on Sept. 3.

Finkbonner also was listed on the Washington State Patrol’s list of missing Indigenous persons and the Lhaq’temish Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Lummi Nation, was sharing information about her disappearance.

