Police: 3 killed in shooting outside bar near Seattle

Authorities say three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting early Sunday outside a bar in Des Moines, Washington.

Police said shots were fired after a dispute between two people inside the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge, just before 2 a.m.

The Seattle Times reports that people involved in the dispute left the bar, got into separate vehicles and began shooting into the crowd in the parking lot as they fled.

One victim appears to have gone to a hotel north of the bar. Keith Rogers, staying at the Red Lion Inn & Suites, said he saw blood and medical supplies in the lobby.

“We also saw loved ones show up, of the victims, and saw them find out what happened and crying,” he told the newspaper.

Harborview Medical Center received multiple victims from the shooting. One was listed in critical condition, spokesperson Susan Gregg said Sunday morning.

Des Moines Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Des Moines, with a population of approximately 31,000, is about 19 miles (31 kilometers) south of Seattle.