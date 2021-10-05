Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Reported COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Oregon

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

The number of newly identified coronavirus cases has declined in Oregon for a fifth week in a row.

Oregon recorded about 10,400 cases in the last week, a 9% drop from a week earlier. That includes the 3,286 cases announced Monday by the Oregon Health Authority for the preceding three days.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s summer coronavirus rise and autumn decline generally mirror the national trend. But the highly transmissible delta variant proved troublesome for Oregon, producing the state’s highest case counts and hospitalizations of the pandemic.

While confirmed and presumed infections have been falling for weeks, the rates of weekly declines have been modest, ranging from 11% to just 2%.

