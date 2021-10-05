How good is the air you’re breathing? A new report examines local air pollution data

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A report released Tuesday, Oct. 5, by a handful of environmental and public health groups takes a close look at air pollution in 2020 across the nation, from Bellingham to cities on the East Coast.

“Every year air pollution causes hundreds of thousands of Americans to die too early,” said Nicole Walter, who works for the WashPIRG Foundation, one of the organizations that wrote the report.

“Even one day of breathing in polluted air is dangerous for our health,” Walter continued in a Tuesday morning presentation to the media.

The report, named “Trouble In The Air,” was compiled by WashPIRG Foundation, Environment Washington Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group. It examines federal data on fine particulates, which are tiny specks of air pollution, and ground-level ozone, which is the main ingredient in “smog,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both fine particulates and ground-level ozone are linked to life-threatening conditions such as asthma and heart disease, according to a media advisory released by the groups that published the report.

In 2020, the Bellingham metropolitan area saw two days with elevated ozone levels and 12 days with elevated particulate matter levels, the report found.

The area in Washington that saw the most days with elevated ozone was Kennewick-Richland, at 10 days. The area that saw the most days with elevated particulate matter was Okanagan County, at 109 days, followed closely by Spokane-Spokane Valley, which had 102 days of elevated particulate matter.

The biggest sources of air pollution in Washington in 2020 were transportation and wildfires, said Walter with WashPIRG.