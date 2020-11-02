Last-minute Pacific Northwest voters will be greeted with heavy rains

A woman holds her umbrella as she waits in line during early voting at Park Ridge City Hall in Park Ridge, Ill. Election Day will be a rainy day in the Pacific Northwest as well. AP

Election Day will get a Northwest November greeting: Chances of rain are about 100 percent starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and running through Thursday.

The National Weather Service is expecting up at an inch of rain Tuesday alone. But rain will be persistent through Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Heavy rain and brisk winds had already arrived Monday on the coast and in the Olympic Mountains.

Temperatures will remain mild Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs reaching near 60 on Wednesday. By Thursday, however, temperatures will begin to drop, meaning the snow level will drop, and the region could see snow in the Cascade passes.

The sun will come out again Friday and stay through the weekend, but temperatures will be in the mid 40s during the day, and drop below freezing at night, forecasters predict.