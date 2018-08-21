Latest forecast shows smoke worsening in some areas

Much of western Washington remained under an air quality alert Tuesday, August 21 due to smoke from major wildfires in central Washington and British Columbia. Here's the latest National Weather Service forecast.
By
How does climate change affect us?

Weather

How does climate change affect us?

Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.

How does climate change affect you

Weather

How does climate change affect you

An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and humans' well-being.