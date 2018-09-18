Aerial view of Hurricane Florence life span

The National Weather Service released an animation of the entire life span of Hurricane Florence since August 29, 2018.
Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

