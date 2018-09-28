How does hurricane floodwater negatively impact the environment?

Members Trinity United Methodist church and the surrounding community came together to help move the contents of the church to higher ground on Tuesday ahead of the record flooding of the Waccamaw river that is expected later this week.
A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
The beauty of Oak Island in on the southern coast of North Carolina hides the coming ferocity of Hurricane Florence Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2018, but the seaarch for ice to fill coolers, and even washing machines, goes on.
Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.