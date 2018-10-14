Miami Fire Rescue went into badly damaged Mexico Beach to look for victims of Hurricane Michael.

Workers start to remove a over 100 year willow oak tree that fell Thursday outside the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The tree, which was 150-ft tall, won't be fully removed until next week.
Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the continental United States, slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, unleashing a trail of destruction across 200 miles.
President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.
