Foggy morning drops visibility under a quarter mile, black ice possible on roads

Thick fog was making it hard to see Tuesday morning.
Visibility was reduced to a quarter mile or less, with the fog expected to linger until early afternoon.
Drivers were warned to be careful on the roads.
“Dense fog will results in poor driving conditions for the entire morning commute,” according to the National Weather Service. “Patches of freezing fog may also lead to isolated areas of black ice on bridges and some roadways.”
Today is the last day of the week without rain in the forecast so enjoy the sun while you can.
Temperatures will stay in the low 50s until Thursday, when they drop into the high 40s.
Forecasts show there’s a chance of rain tonight but most likely won’t come until Wednesday.
