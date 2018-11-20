Weather

Foggy morning drops visibility under a quarter mile, black ice possible on roads

By Stacia Glenn

November 20, 2018 09:19 AM

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the Puget Sound

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a dense fog advisory, which is in effect until noon. Visibility is expected to be less than a quarter of a mile in many areas.
Thick fog was making it hard to see Tuesday morning.

Visibility was reduced to a quarter mile or less, with the fog expected to linger until early afternoon.

Drivers were warned to be careful on the roads.

“Dense fog will results in poor driving conditions for the entire morning commute,” according to the National Weather Service. “Patches of freezing fog may also lead to isolated areas of black ice on bridges and some roadways.”

Today is the last day of the week without rain in the forecast so enjoy the sun while you can.

Temperatures will stay in the low 50s until Thursday, when they drop into the high 40s.

Forecasts show there’s a chance of rain tonight but most likely won’t come until Wednesday.

