Storm warning issued with snow predicted in Washington highlands

By Sean Robinson

November 22, 2018 11:17 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday through early Saturday.
Storm’s a coming, folks — and maybe snow in the highlands.

A Thursday alert from the National Weather Service raised a winter storm watch to a storm warning for elevations above 3,000 feet.

The prediction: anything from trace amounts to six inches of snow above 2,500 feet by Friday evening (Nov. 23). The heaviest snowfall was expected Thursday and Friday night.

The warning applies to Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, White Pass and areas around Mount Rainier. Travelers were urged to consider alternate plans and carry emergency supply kits.

For further information, call 511, or go to the NWS website at weather.gov/seattle for the latest updates.

