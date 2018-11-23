Wet and windy storm taking aim at Washington

Consider Thanksgiving’s wet weather as a mere side dish.
The turkey lands Sunday night. That’s when a new and much wetter storm impacts Washington.
Heavy and widespread rain will cause rivers to rise while winds — up to 50 miles per hour — will slam the coast, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow levels will be in the 6,000- to 8,000-foot range.
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
On Tuesday, precipitation will turn to showers. Snow levels will drop to the 5,000- to 7,000-foot level.
During the storm, the Weather Service said minor flooding is most probable on the Nooksack, Samish and Skokomish Rivers.
Rainfall estimates along the coast are 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 inches. The interior should expect a half inch to 2-1/2 inches.
Travelers should watch for flooding and downed trees. The weather could impact flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Comments