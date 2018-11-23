Weather

Wet and windy storm taking aim at Washington

By Craig Sailor

November 23, 2018 03:17 PM

Predicted rainfall totals for Sunday night to Tuesday.
Consider Thanksgiving’s wet weather as a mere side dish.

The turkey lands Sunday night. That’s when a new and much wetter storm impacts Washington.

Heavy and widespread rain will cause rivers to rise while winds — up to 50 miles per hour — will slam the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels will be in the 6,000- to 8,000-foot range.

On Tuesday, precipitation will turn to showers. Snow levels will drop to the 5,000- to 7,000-foot level.

During the storm, the Weather Service said minor flooding is most probable on the Nooksack, Samish and Skokomish Rivers.

Rainfall estimates along the coast are 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 inches. The interior should expect a half inch to 2-1/2 inches.

Travelers should watch for flooding and downed trees. The weather could impact flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

