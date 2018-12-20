More than 300,000 without power as windstorm rages

More than 300,000 people lost power Thursday when 60 mph winds blew through Western Washington.
Downed trees blocked roads in Lakewood, Gig Harbor closed all city parks, Five Mile Drive in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park was shut down and the Bethel School District resorted to generators to keep classes on several campuses going.
Here are some of the strongest gusts so far: Tacoma Narrows Bridge at 45 mph, Mount Baker at 117 mph, Olympia Airport at 43 mph, Crystal Mountain at 77 mph and Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 50 mph.
The Hood Canal Bridge was closed Thursday morning after gusts hit 66 mph.
About 13,000 customers with Tacoma Public Utilities were affected by outages.
There was no estimate on when power might be restored.
Puget Sound Energy said they are responding to about 23,700 customers without power.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch, which will be in effect through 7 p.m. in Tacoma, Seattle, Bellevue and Bremerton.
Winds are expected to peak from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Forecasters said the rain could cause landslides, some of which have already been reported in Lewis and Grays Harbor counties.
Rainfall today is expected to be 1-2 inches, adding to the 3-10 inches that has fallen over the last week, the Weather Service said.
Olympic National Park closed Highway 101 at Lake Crescent due to high winds and downed trees. The closure is between East Beach and Fairholme.
