Western Washington is supposed to get wind Sunday morning, and snow in the Cascades

The National Weather Service forecast wind for the Puget Sound and other areas of Western Washington for Sunday morning, and the Cascades are expected to get snow.
The Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory and a wind advisory that are both in effect 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday.
The Pacific coast, Puget Sound and other areas of Western Washington could see 20 to 35 mile-per-hour winds, with 45 to 50 mph gusts, the advisory said.
Winds should be strongest early Sunday and might cause isolated power outages, according to the Weather Service.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
University of Washington Atmospheric Sciences professor Cliff Mass wrote on his blog Saturday that the windstorm could be the strongest yet this winter.
“This is serious, so I would be prepared (batteries, don’t drive around during strong winds, etc.),” he wrote. “There will be power outages.”
As for snow, the Weather Service said 5 to 10 inches is expected to accumulate by 10 a.m. Sunday in the Cascades above 2,500 feet in Pierce, Lewis, Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Those conditions could mean slippery roads and limited visibility for drivers, the winter weather advisory said.
Comments