‘Potentially significant’ snowstorm could slam Puget Sound area later this week

A “potentially significant” snowstorm could hit Western Washington Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said a system is moving south from British Columbia and could bring lowland snow to the area through the weekend.
“As with any lowland snow producer, it’s too early to speculate on amounts and areal coverage but it has the potential to be pretty impactful,” the Weather Service said.
For the next few days, it’s expected to remain cold and clear.
Temperatures dipped overnight, turning the roads into icy messes and prompting troopers to ask drivers to stay home if they can.
Early Tuesday, Puyallup was 14 degrees, Tacoma was 26, Olympia was 15 and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was 22.
“A lot of roads look like ice skating rinks, to say the least,” the Weather Service tweeted.
Several schools closed again Tuesday, while others started two hours late.
Government offices and courts also delayed opening due to icy roads.
The high Tuesday is expected to be 32, though wind chill could drop it as low as 10 degrees. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with a high of 36.
