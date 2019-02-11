Record snowstorm creates wonderland of photos

Benjamin O’Brien avoids the deep snow on the sidewalk as he walks along West Pioneer to work in Puyallup, February 9, 2019. Peter Haleyphaley@thenewstribune.com
Benjamin O’Brien avoids the deep snow on the sidewalk as he walks along West Pioneer to work in Puyallup, February 9, 2019. Peter Haleyphaley@thenewstribune.com
Our photographers had a busy weekend winter storm-chasing. They captured South Sound’s epic snow event from every angle, from images of residents digging out of Snowmaggedon to pictures of news events brought on by the weather in Tacoma.
Scott Sherman used a drone to capture this gorgeous view of Stadium High over the weekend.
Scott Sherman
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
Hundreds of men, women and kids let fly in a massive snowball fight at Wright Park midday, February 9, 2019. The snowfall is the biggest in a decade.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Amorous snow people and their offspring, we presume.
Tanya McClain
State patrol troopers and drivers sort out the mess of a couple of semi-trailer trucks and a car that tangled in the heavy snow on the Fife curve of southbound Interstate 5, February 9, 2019.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
John Swetz and his dog, King, take a ride down Bay Street in Tumwater following Friday night’s snowy downpour that knocked out power on Olympia’s west side, took down trees and power lines, and left motorists skidding on roads and freeways on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Winter white surrounds the Museum of Glass hot shop cone.
Scott Sherman
A snow-loving Husky uses a fence to check out the scenery at Sehmel Homestead Park in Gig Harbor on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com
After he quickly cleared the snow from in front of his house, February 9, 2019, Cesar Ojeda of Puyallup said, ÛÏAt work IÛªm a supervisor so IÛªm used to having others do everything, but here I like to get physical.Û?
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
On its snow route an intercity Transit bus as bands of snow continue to push across the south sound Monday just ahead of possible rain later in the day.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Cross county skiing is one unusual, but very effective mode of transport along Legion Way as bands of snow continue to push across the south sound Monday just ahead of possible rain later in the day.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Using twin cranes a crew from Ron’s Stump Removal & Tree Service, LLC remove a series of large sections from a 100-foot Red Oak tree in the 1400 block of Legion Way in Olympia Sunday morning. A nearby homeowner had noticed cracks in several large branches earlier and after an inspection its removal was deemed necessary, according to arborist Kevin McFarland from Sound Urban Forestry. He added that the tree damage was weather-related.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Jesse and Sarah Fees have their children along on a trip in North Tacoma to restock their kitchen, February 10, 2019. It’s the umpteenth day with snow on the ground around Puget Sound.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
A view of Old City Hall and Mount Rainier during a break in the weekend’s snowstorm.
Scott Sherman
Sue Horgan of Tacoma salts her driveway as neighbor Michael Dane helps with the shoveling, February 10, 2019. It’s the umpteenth day with snow on the ground around Puget Sound.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
The McMenamins Elks Temple during the snowy weekend.
Scott Sherman
A semi-trailer hauling live chickens crashed on Interstate 5 near Olympia early Monday, blocking several lanes in both directions. The semi was traveling north when it lost control about 4 a.m. near the exit to US 101 and struck the jersey barrier, knocking down a street light. The driver was not injured.
Snowy weather has transitioned to rain in South Sound, leaving many roads flooding or a slushy mess. Snow levels dropped and a flood warning was in effect for parts of Pierce, Thurston and King counties.
Comments