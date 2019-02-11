Weather

Here’s what the winter storm has looked like to you

By News Tribune staff

February 11, 2019 12:23 PM

A view of Old City Hall and Mount Rainier during a break in the weekend’s snowstorm.
A view of Old City Hall and Mount Rainier during a break in the weekend’s snowstorm. Scott Sherman
A view of Old City Hall and Mount Rainier during a break in the weekend’s snowstorm. Scott Sherman

We asked what the weather looked like from your point of view in Tacoma and Olympia, and received images of snow from every angle. Nice pictures, folks.:

  Comments  