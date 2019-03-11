Tired of the cold? ‘A major warm-up is near certain’ with temps reaching 60 this weekend

A colorful tulip patch confirms spring’s arrival for visitors at the Lee Boulevard entrance to Richland’s Howard Amon Park. Corey Francis, an artist at Parkway Tattoo, walks past the garden while “soaking up the rays and listening to tunes” during Wednesday’s sunny weather. The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies with high temperatures near 60 to linger through Easter weekend. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald