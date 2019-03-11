Tired of the cold? ‘A major warm-up is near certain’ with temps reaching 60 this weekend

If you’re tired of the cold and ready for a dose of spring weather, brace yourself for the warmer than usual days headed our way.
Although rain returns Monday, it should be clear by Wednesday and nearing the 60 degree mark this weekend.
“After one of the most impressive late-season cold waves in years, it now appears that a major warm-up is near certain,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, said.
February was the third-coldest since records started being kept in 1945.
Since then, the daily highs at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal.
Temps this weekend creep into the upper 50s and by next Monday, could even hit 63 degrees.
That would finally make it warmer than usual since the average temp this time of year is 54.
In the meantime, another storm is forecast to hit Monday evening bringing rain and winds gusting up to 26 mph.
The snow level is about 1,500 feet and is expected to rise to 2,500 with the incoming storm, which could dump 8 to 15 inches in the Cascade mountains.
A winter weather advisory is in place there through noon Tuesday.
