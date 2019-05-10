Heat wave pushing temps into the upper 80s through Saturday and breaking records

Swimmers hit the water in Black Lake at Evergreen Shores Resort on July 8, 2017. toverman@theolympian.com

The mini heat wave sweeping through Western Washington is expected to continue heating up through Saturday, breaking records with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Forecasters said it’s a toss-up whether Friday or Saturday will be warmer.

With a high of 84 Friday, that should smash the previous daily record of 80 set in 1993.

Olympia could also set a record with an expected high of 87.

Temperatures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reached 83 degrees on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 81 that was set in 1987, according to the National Weather Service.

Hoquiam and Forks also set record highs, at 83 and 84 respectively.

Although May sometimes brings a spike in heat, it’s only the third time there’s been no rain at Sea-Tac Airport in the first 10 days of the month. (There was also no rain in 2013 and 1946).

The hot weather won’t last though.

“After the mid-month spike, things generally cool down as we going into the doldrums of the June gloom period, characterized by lots of low clouds and temperatures in the upper 60sF,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his blog.

By Sunday, a marine push is supposed to bring clouds and cooler temperatures dropping back into the 60s.