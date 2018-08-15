Daredevil motorcyclist performs stunt on San Antonio highway
A motorcyclist was filmed attempting a daring stunt on a San Antonio highway on August 12. This video was captured by Ace Scott on Loop 410. It shows the motorcyclist pulling a stunt known as the Superman.
A group of women riding an inflatable rainbow unicorn got stuck in a weedy lake in Minnesota, prompting a rescue from Chisago County Sheriff deputies on August 11. Deputies were driving by Fish Lake, near Stark, Minnesota when they spotted the women.
In this gut-busting footage, a herd of cows were caught on a sheriff's office helicopter video camera helping police corral a Florida car theft suspect who was running through a pasture in Seminole County.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.
A sinkhole swallowed a car in Sheridan, Colorado, on July 24, as storms swept the north of the state. The Denver Post reported that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before it entered the sinkhole on West Oxford Avenue.
Poco Cedillo, a Texas fisherman, caught his “shark catch of multiple lifetimes” off the Padre Island National Seashore. He said the 14-foot long hammerhead shark died before he could release it, so the meat was donated.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video from July 4 that shows a bicyclist bypassing the gates of a drawbridge and tumbling into a gap. Police said the 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for facial injuries.
Dakota Fox, a professional pole dancer, took her pole and a dance routine to the sunflower fields at Dix Park in Raleigh. She posted a video of the routine on her Facebook and Instagram pages Thursday, July 12, 2018.