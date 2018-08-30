Candy-carrying tractor trailer takes a tumble on New Jersey road

A tractor trailer filled with candy toppled during a road rage incident on Route 27 in Mahwah, New Jersey on August 28. This dashcam footage shows the incident.
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.

Sinkhole swallows car in Colorado

A sinkhole swallowed a car in Sheridan, Colorado, on July 24, as storms swept the north of the state. The Denver Post reported that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before it entered the sinkhole on West Oxford Avenue.

