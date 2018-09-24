Yikes! Check out this two-headed copperhead snake found in Virginia garden
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
A mining town in New South Wales’ far west has been invaded by emus in search of food and water as the drought ravaging the state continues to intensify. In this video from June 2018, a lone emu can be seen wandering down a street in Broken Hill.
Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
A motorcyclist was filmed attempting a daring stunt on a San Antonio highway on August 12. This video was captured by Ace Scott on Loop 410. It shows the motorcyclist pulling a stunt known as the Superman.
