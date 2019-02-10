Troopers: Teen arrested for taking control of Alaska flight

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he briefly gained control of a small aircraft during a short commercial flight over western Alaska.
KYUK-AM reports the teen was seated in the front passenger seat of the Piper Cherokee Six on a recent Yute Commuter Service flight from Napakiak to Bethel.
Alaska State Troopers say the teen grabbed the aircraft controls shortly after takeoff, causing the "plane to enter a steep climb and then a dive toward the ground."
Authorities say a woman sitting behind the teen pulled him away, and the pilot regained control.
The teen ran away after the flight returned to Napakiak, but he was arrested earlier this month in Bethel.
Authorities have not released the teen's name because he is a minor.
