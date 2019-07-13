ISU planetarium hosting free show on magnetic pole reversal

Astronomy fans are in luck.

The planetarium at Illinois State University is hosting a free program on the reversal of the Earth's magnetic poles. The program is Saturday evening at the campus in Normal.

The planet's magnetic poles reverse from time to time, with north becoming south and south becoming north. University officials say that during Earth's history this used to happen approximately every 200,000 to 300,000 years, but it has been much longer since the last time.

Retired Planetarium director and physics professor Carl Wenning is leading the program that'll cover what an overdue pole reversal means for civilization and life on Earth.