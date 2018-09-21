Chinese agents posed as journalists in US. And the US just did something about it

An online video about U.S.-China trade tensions produced by China’s state television broadcaster plays on a computer screen in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The United States and China imposed more tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other’s automobiles, factory machinery and other goods Thursday. Ahead of trade talks in Washington, Chinese state TV mocked President Donald Trump with a sarcastic video posted on the YouTube and other social media pages of its international arm, China Global Television Network. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo