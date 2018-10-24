Why would Trump now identify as a nationalist? Three theories

President Trump declared at a rally in Houston on Monday: “You know, they have a word, it sort of became old-fashioned, it’s called a nationalist, and I say, really, we’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I’m a nationalist.”
No sooner had he uttered the words than the scramble to analyze Trump’s motives began.
As a preliminary matter, the media should pause before jumping to the TV-perfect confrontations. If the media actually wants to enlighten readers and viewers, the first task should be to explain what “nationalist” means and why it is anti-American and anti-democratic.
“White nationalism,” to which Trump’s critics believed he was referring, is only one form of nationalism, albeit a heinous variety to which Trump has often winked and encouraged. (”Some fine people” he said were among the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.)
But nationalism has a larger meaning. George Orwell wrote the seminal explanation:
“By ‘nationalism’ I mean first of all the habit of assuming that human beings can be classified like insects and that whole blocks of millions or tens of millions of people can be confidently labelled ‘good’ or ‘bad’. But secondly – and this is much more important – I mean the habit of identifying oneself with a single nation or other unit, placing it beyond good and evil and recognizing no other duty than that of advancing its interests.”
We now see illiberal regimes – in Poland, Hungary and Russia, to name three – evoke the mantra “blood and soil,” or rather, “blood, soil and Christianity” as their defining national characteristics.
Outsiders, the regimes claim, threaten to dilute the “real” nation. They are in a civilization struggle, nationalist leaders will tell you, against foreign influences.
This is precisely the ideology Stephen Bannon attempts to promote, and for which his former boss seemed the ideal vessel.
Nationalism is antithetical to America’s founding creed (”All men are. . .”) and contrary to the principles of a multiethnic, multiracial democracy. As with all radical, racially based dogmas, it promotes ends-justify-the-means politics, seeks to discredit the free press, and traffics in lies both big and small.
So back to Trump. Three theories emerged to explain this week’s nationalist utterance.
One theory has us believe that Trump is an empty-headed dolt who has no idea what he is saying. Like a child who doesn’t know what a “bad word” really means, he says it simply because it is socially forbidden.
Followers can then disclaim the accusation that they, too, are racists; somehow, following an ignoramus and inadvertent racist seems less objectionable than following an out-and-out racist.
Another explanation is the cynical one, advanced most clearly by the former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. He insisted on CNN on Wednesday morning, “No, I’m not a nationalist. He’s not a nationalist. He’s saying he’s a nationalist because he wants you to be upset about it, but he’s really not a nationalist.”
In other words, Trump supposedly is smart enough to know what “nationalist” means, but he is falsely associating himself with the term. Why anyone would want to lie about his association with a horrible ideology is a bit confusing, but it’s a way of mocking a term of derision, I suppose.
The third take on Trump’s nationalist lingo is the simplest: He knows exactly what it means, his base knows exactly what he means and he knows the strongest bond with followers is xenophobia.
Immigration and bogus issues such as the migrant caravan are his go-to topics when he needs to juice up his followers.
I tend to think that the last explanation is the right one, but it hardly matters. What does matter is that Trump is normalizing a hateful political philosophy that is contrary to our deepest-held beliefs.
He fuels divisions and anger, and in doing so, fails in his most sacred obligation: to defend the most diverse democracy the planet has ever known and to protect the institutions that secure our freedoms.
