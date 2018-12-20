Calling all aspiring reader columnists

Since 2000, we’ve reserved a spot in our pages once a week for a rotating panel of four to six local columnists. Now it’s time to invite readers to apply for our 2019 roster of writers.
(For examples of fine work produced by some of our 2018 columnists, click here, here and here.)
We are looking for talented contributors who represent the diversity of South Sound residents. Applicants should submit two freshly written sample columns, each 500 to 650 words. Include a cover letter telling us a bit about yourself and how to contact you during the day.
Samples should be personal essays grounded in first-hand experience and observations, not commentary on national or political issues. Successful applicants will have a strong voice and engage readers with use of such techniques as characterization, narrative, precise detail, humor, vignettes or wordplay. (Not necessarily all of the above.)
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Submit your samples by email to: karen.irwin@thenewstribune.com. Please attach a photo of yourself, and put “Reader columnist” in the subject line.
The deadline is Jan. 11.
Comments