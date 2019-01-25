Five can’t-miss presidential whistle stops for Jay Inslee

Five places Washington Gov. Jay Inslee should visit during his pre-presidential campaign exploratory wanderings.
1. The 10-foot-tall rotating ear of corn in Coon Rapids, Iowa. A good place to give a speech about the freak effects of climate change.
2. The Franklin Pierce Homestead in Hillsborough, New Hampshire. Birthplace of NH’s only president, who also happens to be the namesake of Washington state’s coolest county.
3. The UFO Welcome Center in Bowman, South Carolina. Take me to your leader? You found him, and you can call him Big Jay!
4. The Jimmy Carter Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. Countless opportunities for Inslee to make more unsubtle references to small state governors winning the White House.
5. Anywhere in Washington. The state, that is. Don’t underestimate the value of our 12 electoral votes.
