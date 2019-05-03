A hotel at Chambers Bay golf course must be special. Try these 5 things on for size

KemperSports regional VP Matt Allen discusses long-term impact of new greens at Chambers Bay KemperSports regional vice president Matt Allen discusses the long-term impact of the new poa annua greens at Chambers Bay on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in University Place, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KemperSports regional vice president Matt Allen discusses the long-term impact of the new poa annua greens at Chambers Bay on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in University Place, Wash.

Five unique features we’d like to see at a new Chambers Bay Resort hotel, if it ever gets built.







1. A chocolate golf ball on every pillow, and his-and-hers monogrammed towels in every room. (Golf towels, not bath towels.)

2. Carpet stitched from recycled fine fescue grass recently removed from golf course greens. (Environmentally sustainable, minimal watering required.)

3. Replay of 2015 U.S. Open on big screen in hotel lobby, 24 hours a day. (Spoiler alert: Dustin Johnson three-putts the 18th and loses to Jordan Spieth every time.)

4. Iconic image hanging over every bed: a framed photo of John Ladenburg teeing off in his Scotsman outfit. (Thankfully not a kilt.)

5. Sacred texts in every nightstand: a Gideon Bible and a copy of the hotel ground-lease agreement. (If the GLA is ever approved.)