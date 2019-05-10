Opinion
One small step for Bezos: 5 possible reasons Amazon chief wants to expand his empire beyond earth
Five reasons Amazon founder Jeff Bezos unveiled a moon lander prototype this week and wants to colonize space so badly.
1. All the cool billionaires, living and dead, are doing it: Elon Musk, Richard Branson, Paul Allen.
2. Real estate prices and red tape make Seattle more and more expensive for Amazon headquarters. It’s cheaper to move the whole operation to the moon.
3. “The solar system can support a trillion humans,” Bezos said in February. Not to mention earth is running out of humans who haven’t subscribed to Amazon Prime.
4. There are no taxes in space! Oh, wait, he already knows how to avoid paying federal taxes on earth. Never mind.
5. High-speed spacecraft make same-day delivery easier. Especially if you hire a ship and crew that once made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.
