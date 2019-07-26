Lessons of Chairgate! Five hot takes from Tim Eyman’s Office Depot caper

Tim Eyman under investigation in theft of chair from Lacey Office Depot Washington may no longer have Tim Eyman, the state's most visible and successful anti-tax activist, to work against increases. He's beset by personal problems including being suspected of stealing an desk chair from an Office Depot in Lacey. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington may no longer have Tim Eyman, the state's most visible and successful anti-tax activist, to work against increases. He's beset by personal problems including being suspected of stealing an desk chair from an Office Depot in Lacey.

Five reflections as Tim Eyman’s stolen office chair affair comes to a close.







1. A Get Out of Jail Free card is great. A stipulated order of continuance is the next best thing.

2. To make a clean getaway next time, he should wear his gorilla suit or Darth Vader costume. Not a bright red “Let the Voters Decide” shirt.

3. With his bankruptcy filing and contempt-of-court fines piling up, these soon may be the only wheels he can afford.

4. If his $30 car tabs initiative passes this fall, the rigged Olympia system will start slapping excise taxes on rolling office chairs. Just you wait!

5. New initiative idea: “Fairness for the chairless!” If dirty-dog politicians are entitled to swanky office furniture, then so is every taxpayer. Let the signature-gathering begin!