Top Democrat leftists marooned on fantasy island

Frank Bruni is a New York Times columnist.

I’m no good at sartorial stuff, so I can’t describe how Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were actually dressed. But I can tell you what they were effectively wearing: targets.

They came into the debate in this week’s first of two Democratic debates in Detroit not just as the highest-polling candidates among the 10 on the stage, but also as the most ardent progressives, with plans more expansive and expensive than their rivals’.

That gave those rivals both the motivation and the means to attack. So they did, portraying Sanders and Warren as fantasists peddling policies – single-payer health care, the decriminalization of illegal border crossings, the elimination of all or most college debt – that were poorly conceived pipe dreams and, worse yet, recipes for President Trump’s reelection.

Those candidates – especially John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Steve Bullock and Tim Ryan – portrayed Sanders and Warren as denizens of some lofty, lefty dreamland that would be unrecognizable and unappealing to swing voters between the coasts.

Sanders and Warren, in turn, cast their critics as merchants of nothing more than “small ideas and spinelessness,” as Warren put it. She didn’t match Sanders’s volume – who can and who would want to? – but her lines were as good or better.

Like this one: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”

She’s sharp. She’s stirring. I also think she’s wrong – wrong that enough general-election voters will choose a candidate who aims to take away options when it comes to medical insurance, wrong that enough of them want a government at bitter war with all of corporate America, wrong that enough of them would be comfortable with the scope of federal spending that she proposes.

But she makes the case with more freshness than Sanders does. I spent much of Tuesday night wishing he would go away – wishing, actually, that everyone but she and Delaney would go away, at least for a few hours.

Then I could watch a less diffuse, less digressive debate between just the two of them, an idealist versus an incrementalist, a progressive against a moderate, perfectly illustrating the clashing perspectives in the Democratic Party right now.

That’s not to say I didn’t enjoy Marianne Williamson. How can you not? She says big things and loopy things and impassioned things and sometimes they’re even the same thing.

And I was impressed by Pete Buttigieg. I’m always impressed by him. How does a person become this articulate, this informed and this poised by the age of 37? It’s like his parents read him the Encyclopaedia Britannica instead of “Goodnight, Moon.”

Maybe Delaney gets some wind out of the night. Maybe one of the other moderates does, though they became, as the evening went on, not so much individual candidates as a blockade against Democratic socialism, the dizzier dimensions of the Green New Deal and any “Medicare for All” plan that starts by wiping out private insurance.

They raised the right questions and poked the right holes, prompting Warren to complain repeatedly that they were playing into Republicans’ hands.

That was deft of her politically and cheap of her substantively, which made two things abundantly clear.

One, she’s a better candidate than Sanders, at least in the abstract.

Two, if she winds up with the nomination, it will be after planting herself as firmly as possible on an island of purity.

There’s probably no credible toggle toward the center for her, no ready bridge to a messier but potentially bigger mainland. What bold real estate. What risky terrain, too.