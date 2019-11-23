Gratitude in rhyming couplets. Five Thanksgiving poems we’d love to hear read by Trump, Sondland and others

There’s nothing like a presidential turkey pardon ... and perhaps some poetry? ... for Thanksgiving. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, look at Drumstick, the National Thanksgiving Turkey after being pardoned during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. AP file photo, 2017

Five Thanksgiving poems from famous folks in Washington state, and beyond.







1. From Ryan Mello, term-limited Tacoma City Council member: “For these past 10 years, I’m thankful, and for what the future has in store. And that my gun-and-ammo tax was adopted, before I slip out the back door.”

2. From Gordon Sondland, Trump administration ambassador and owner of hotels including Tacoma’s Hotel Murano: “I’m grateful to have had a chance to explain the quid pro quos. And for power lunches in Ukraine with the Three Amigos.”

3. From Gov. Jay Inslee, former presidential candidate: “Feeling blessed to be back home for this season of joy and mirth. Now Joe or Liz or someone else will have to save the earth.”

4. From Tim Eyman, initiative promoter: “I’m thankful to the voters for the election wins we share. But most of all I’m thankful for my Office Depot chair.”

5. From President Donald Trump: “America, be thankful, for my tremendous brains and class. And like President Zelensky, you should really love my a--”