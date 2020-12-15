Washington state’s 2020 Electoral College marks inspirational change from 2016 fiasco

President-elect Joe Biden removes his mask as he arrives to speak after the Electoral College formally elected him as president Monday at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. AP

What a difference four years made as a dozen delegates representing the Washington State Electoral College gathered in Olympia Monday.

Not just because they were on the winning side of history, doing their part to cement Joe Biden as the 46th president rather than licking their wounds from the election of the 45th. And not just because they wore masks and posed for socially distant group photos under pandemic conditions.

No, this meeting of Washington’s electors differed from 2016 because it was utterly predictable — and we mean that in a good way. It reflected a faithful execution of pledges, no monkey business.

In short, it portrayed America’s archaic mechanism for electing a president as the ennobling exercise the founders meant it to be, not the controversial symbol of subverted democracy it has become.

“I’m pleased to announce that 12 votes have been counted for Joseph R. Biden for the office of President of the United States,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman, after the electors voted in the Senate chamber. They applauded, then marked separate ballots for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What a difference from 2016, when Washington grabbed national headlines after four electors went rogue. How unusual was that? Across the country, a total of seven electors disregarded the will of their state’s voters in that election. Prior to 2016, the US had seen no so-called “faithless electors” since 2004.

Instead of voting for Hillary Clinton, who handily won our state’s popular vote, three Washington electors tried to short-circuit a Trump presidency by voting for former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

A fourth elector, from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, confused the results further; he called Clinton a “crook” and cast his ballot for a Native American pipeline protester.

Yikes. Washington’s maverick tendencies are often a point of pride. But this was embarrassing.

Washington courts fined them each $1,000, and the US Supreme Court this year upheld the right of individual states to enforce their Electoral College results.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Now as Trump continues to assert baseless election fraud and grasp at straws to prevent a Biden presidency, we can be grateful that his longest of longshots — trying to flip faithless electors — was a dead-end. The highest court in the land rejected the canard that the 538 electors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are accountable only to themselves and can pick whom they want for president.

Our state should be pleased that it helped bring certainty to that, after the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in Chiafalo v. Washington. It’s reassuring to know something positive came from our Electoral College fiasco four years ago.

Indeed, all Americans who value free and fair elections should celebrate today after Biden sealed the 270 electoral votes needed to officially claim the White House.

Monday’s event in Olympia was predictable, solemnly ceremonial and over in less than an hour, including speeches. But it wasn’t boring; on the contrary, it tapped a wellspring of deep emotion, offering inspiration that we all thirst for right now.

Elector Julian Wheeler of Lakewood shared words of hope on behalf of fellow disabled military veterans. Martin Cheney of Carnation paid tribute to his mother, a Japanese-American who was forced to leave Washington during World War II. Patricia Whitefoot of the Yakama Nation spoke on behalf of her dispossessed ancestors.

And Jack Arends of Snohomish County choked back tears as he fulfilled a dying wish. “In November I was told there is no more medical treatment that can help me,” he said. “So it was important for me to do this one thing that I could do while I still can.”

How refreshing that Washington’s slate of electors was filled with devoutly civic-minded but otherwise ordinary people — no spotlight-hogging bigwigs, ala Bill and Hillary Clinton and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York.

None of this changes the fact that the Electoral College is fundamentally flawed; Arends and other electors rightly point out the system is outdated, undemocratic and needs fixing, if not abolishing.

But Washingtonians can be proud of how it unfolded with integrity and class on Monday — especially compared to the shenanigans of 2016.