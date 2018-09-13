Seattle Storm wash away all that’s wrong with sports

Now this is how a sports championship should look — with an uncontested outcome, no distractions involving referees, respectful behavior from the crowd. And the only tears that flowed were those of unfettered joy.
Congratulations to the Seattle Storm for a magical season that culminated Wednesday night in their third WNBA basketball title, the most of any Seattle professional sports team.
Their three-game sweep of the Washington Mystics should cement Sue Bird’s place as the Puget Sound’s most successful pro athlete; the 37-year-old point guard was a fixture on the Storm’s 2004 and 2010 championship teams, in addition to her standout collegiate and U.S. Olympic careers.
The Storm’s remarkable bounceback season, one year after posting a losing record, might take some sting out of another crash-and-burn performance by the Mariners, a virtual lock to miss the playoffs for a Major League leading 17th straight season. It should cushion us against what’s shaping up to be a down year for the Seahawks.
And the storybook ending to a major women’s sporting event ought to replace any lingering images from last weekend’s fiasco at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Let’s turn the page on Serena Williams’ courtside tirade, the chair umpire enforcing silly rules, the crowd’s disgraceful booing and champion Naomi Osaka’s apologetic tears at the trophy presentation.
What we witnessed last weekend was a perfect storm of embarrassment for the sporting world.
What we witnessed four days later was simply the perfect Storm.
In Bird and her teammates, Washington has found a group of classy, passionate, hard-working role models whose excellence transcends gender and other boundaries.
Comments